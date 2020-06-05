UrduPoint.com
Seven People Dead In Alabama Shooting - Sheriff's Office

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 04:36 PM

Seven People Dead in Alabama Shooting - Sheriff's Office

Seven people were dead in the shooting in Alabama in an overnight shooting, Morgan County Sheriff's Office said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Seven people were dead in the shooting in Alabama in an overnight shooting, Morgan County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

"Deputies have responded to a gunshot call in the 500 block of Talacuh Rd in Valhermoso Springs. Multiple fatalities.

Scene secure. Investigation underway," the sheriff's office said on Twitter.

The sheriff's office clarified that there were seven fatalities, all adults, but no threat to the public at the moment.

According to the latest update from the sheriff's office , the FBI is at the crime scene.

