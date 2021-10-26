UrduPoint.com

Seven People Killed, 140 Injured In Sudan Protests - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Seven people were killed and 140 injured in clashes between soldiers and street protesters in Sudan, Reuters reported citing a Health Ministry official.

The Sudanese military on Monday morning detained the country's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, as well as several other members of the government.

Their whereabouts are currently unknown.

The head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, speaking on state television, declared a state of emergency in the country, the dissolution of the council and the country's government.

