Seven People Killed, 20 Injured In Road Accident In Russia's Yaroslavl Region

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 03:08 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) At least seven people were killed and 20 others were injured in the road accident in Russia's Yaroslavl region, where a bus collided with a truck, a spokesperson for the local emergency services told Sputnik.

"The bus and the truck collided in Zayachiy-Kholm settlement. According to the preliminary information, seven people were killed and 20 others were injured," the spokesperson said.

The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

