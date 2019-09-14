At least seven people were killed and 20 others were injured in the road accident in Russia's Yaroslavl region, where a bus collided with a truck, a spokesperson for the local emergency services told Sputnik.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) At least seven people were killed and 20 others were injured in the road accident in Russia's Yaroslavl region, where a bus collided with a truck, a spokesperson for the local emergency services told Sputnik.

"The bus and the truck collided in Zayachiy-Kholm settlement. According to the preliminary information, seven people were killed and 20 others were injured," the spokesperson said.

The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.