Seventeen Die After Wall Collapses Due To Heavy Rains In Southern India - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 01:14 PM

Seventeen Die After Wall Collapses Due to Heavy Rains in Southern India - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Seventeen people, including two children, are presumed dead after a wall collapsed in a village near the Indian state of Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, media reported on Monday.

According to India's NDTV broadcaster, the wall collapse was due to the heavy rain that had been battering the region over the last few days.

Apart from Coimbatore, other cities in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tuticorin, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram, have been flooded. Schools and colleges remain closed in the area.

Rescuers are carrying out operations to retrieve people trapped in debris. In Chennai, the state authorities have set up relief centers and mobilized forces to evacuate people and remove water.

