UrduPoint.com

Several Casualties Confirmed In Pentagon Shooting, FBI Leading Probe - Police

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 12:40 AM

Several Casualties Confirmed in Pentagon Shooting, FBI Leading Probe - Police

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) There are several casualties following a shooting that occurred outside the Pentagon in which an officer was attacked by the suspect on the bus platform in front of the building, Pentagon Force Protection Agency Chief Woodrow Kusse said on Tuesday.

"A Pentagon police officer was attacked on the metro bus platform," Kusse told reporters.

"Gunfire was exchanged and there were several casualties. The FBI is on scene leading the investigation."

Kusse said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and could not confirm reports that the suspect and a Pentagon police officer died, but he said there were several injuries. Kusse added that authorities are not currently searching for another suspect and there is no continuing threat.

The suspect's motive is not known at this time, Kusse said.

Related Topics

Police Pentagon Metro Died FBI

Recent Stories

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and S ..

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and Self-evaluation Programme&#039; ..

56 minutes ago
 Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

56 minutes ago
 UAE among first countries of the world to receive ..

UAE among first countries of the world to receive Sotrovimab medicine for treatm ..

1 hour ago
 UNSC Strongly Condemns Attack on UN Compound in Af ..

UNSC Strongly Condemns Attack on UN Compound in Afghanistan's Herat - Statement

12 minutes ago
 Sports enhance capabilities to face challenges: Pr ..

Sports enhance capabilities to face challenges: President

12 minutes ago
 Senegal man detained for taking girlfriend's exams ..

Senegal man detained for taking girlfriend's exams, dressed as woman

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.