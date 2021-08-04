Several Casualties Confirmed in Pentagon Shooting, FBI Leading Probe - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) There are several casualties following a shooting that occurred outside the Pentagon in which an officer was attacked by the suspect on the bus platform in front of the building, Pentagon Force Protection Agency Chief Woodrow Kusse said on Tuesday.

"A Pentagon police officer was attacked on the metro bus platform," Kusse told reporters.

"Gunfire was exchanged and there were several casualties. The FBI is on scene leading the investigation."

Kusse said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and could not confirm reports that the suspect and a Pentagon police officer died, but he said there were several injuries. Kusse added that authorities are not currently searching for another suspect and there is no continuing threat.

The suspect's motive is not known at this time, Kusse said.