Several People Try to Break Into Iranian Embassy in Oslo, Norway - Police

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Several demonstrators are trying to break into the Iranian embassy in the Norwegian capital of Oslo, the police said on Thursday.

"Several people are trying to break into the Iranian embassy in Oslo.

Many people are behaving aggressively and violently," the police said on Twitter, adding that law enforcement officers have enough capabilities to confront the demonstrators.

Norwegian newspaper VG reported that about 100 people took part on Thursday in an unplanned demonstration in front of the Iranian embassy. The newspaper added that the demonstrators were behaving aggressively and throwing stones in the direction of the building.