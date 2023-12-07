Open Menu

Seychelles Declares State Of Emergency After Blast, Floods

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2023 | 06:23 PM

Seychelles declares state of emergency after blast, floods

Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan declared a state of emergency on Thursday, ordering citizens to stay at home after a blast at an explosives store and flooding due to heavy rain caused massive damage

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan declared a state of emergency on Thursday, ordering citizens to stay at home after a blast at an explosives store and flooding due to heavy rain caused massive damage.

The explosion happened in an industrial area in Mahe, the largest island in the Indian Ocean archipelago, causing huge damage at the site and to surrounding areas, the presidency said in a statement.

The archipelago is famous for its idyllic white beaches and high-end tourism although around 40 percent of the country's 98,000 inhabitants live in poverty.

"Following an explosion at the CCCL explosives store that has caused massive damage... and major destruction caused by flooding due to heavy rains, the president has declared a State of Emergency for today the 7th December," the presidency said.

"All schools will be closed. Only workers in the essential services and persons travelling will be allowed free movement. This is to allow the emergency services to carry out essential work," the statement added.

The international airport is still operational and ferry services between islands are running for visitors, the tourism-dependent country said on its official Visit Seychelles account on X, formerly Twitter.

The Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) reported that heavy rains on Wednesday night caused serious damage in several areas of Mahe.

Photos on SBC's official Facebook account showed collapsed houses, fallen trees, landslides and severe cracks along the surface of roads in Mahe.

A former British colony, the Seychelles is made up of 115 islands and according to 2021 World Bank data is the richest African country as measured by per capita gross domestic product, with tourism and fishing the biggest contributors to the economy.

However, the high cost of living means many still live in poverty.

- El Nino -

Mahe, where the capital Victoria is located, is home to 87 percent of the country's population.

Parts of Africa -- particularly Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia -- have experienced heavier rainfall than usual since October, linked to the El Nino weather phenomenon.

According to the UN, the situation has been exacerbated by the combined impact of El Nino and the Indian Ocean Dipole -- a climate system defined by the difference in sea surface temperature between western and eastern areas of the ocean.

El Nino is typically associated with increased heat worldwide, as well as drought in some parts of the world and heavy rains elsewhere.

El Nino last occurred in 2018-2019 and was followed by an exceptionally long La Nina -- El Nino's cooling opposite -- which ended earlier this year.

Related Topics

India Africa Somalia Weather World World Bank United Nations Facebook Twitter Drought Visit Victoria Ethiopia Seychelles Kenya SITE October December All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Airport Rains

Recent Stories

Shan Masood joins Kings, Faisal Akram moves to Sul ..

Shan Masood joins Kings, Faisal Akram moves to Sultans

2 minutes ago
 Completion of two blocks of secretariat by Dec 31 ..

Completion of two blocks of secretariat by Dec 31 ordered

20 minutes ago
 AFP probe into October strike on journalists in Le ..

AFP probe into October strike on journalists in Lebanon points to Israeli tank s ..

14 minutes ago
 Seminar to promote religious tolerance among stude ..

Seminar to promote religious tolerance among students held in UoS

20 minutes ago
 Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

14 minutes ago
 Abbottabad's Zainab Wahid secures UNICEF Youth Fel ..

Abbottabad's Zainab Wahid secures UNICEF Youth Fellowship

23 minutes ago
High-level meeting discusses BRT project with ADP ..

High-level meeting discusses BRT project with ADP mission

5 minutes ago
 Power suspension on Peshawar, Hattar grids notifie ..

Power suspension on Peshawar, Hattar grids notified

5 minutes ago
 Seychelles declares state of emergency after blast ..

Seychelles declares state of emergency after blast, floods

5 minutes ago
 COMSTECH- Mauritania S&T cooperation program annou ..

COMSTECH- Mauritania S&T cooperation program announced

5 minutes ago
 Govt intends to enhance defence ties with Azerbaij ..

Govt intends to enhance defence ties with Azerbaijan: Ambassador of the Republic ..

5 minutes ago
 Former New Zealand cricket great heaps praise on P ..

Former New Zealand cricket great heaps praise on Pakistan women team

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World