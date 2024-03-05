Shanaka Guides Sri Lanka To Dramatic T20 Win Over Bangladesh
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Sylhet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Dasun Shanaka held his nerve under pressure to take two wickets in the final over, snatching a dramatic three-run win for Sri Lanka in the opening Twenty20 international of a three-match series against Bangladesh in Sylhet on Monday.
Set a target of 207 runs, lower middle-order batsman Jaker Ali took Bangladesh close with his maiden fifty before Shanaka ended his 34-ball innings of 68 with the third ball of the last over.
Shoriful islam hit a four from the next ball, leaving Bangladesh requiring six from their last two balls.
But the hosts could manage only two runs to be restricted to 203-8, with Shanaka, who also dismissed Rishad Hossain in the first ball of the final over, finishing with 2-36.
Former skipper Angelo Mathews claimed 2-17 to inflict some early damage on the Bangladesh innings before veteran Mahmudullah Riyad struck 54 off 31 balls to revive the hopes of the home side.
Sadeera Samarawickrama and Kusal Mendis earlier slammed a fifty each to guide Sri Lanka to 206-3 after Bangladesh sent them in.
Samarawickrama struck an unbeaten 61 off 48 balls after Mendis hit 59 off 36 balls as the visitors overcame a slow start to put up an imposing total.
Stand-in skipper Charith Asalanka played his part with an unbeaten 44 from 21 balls.
Mendis and Samarawickrama shared 96 runs for the third wicket after Sri Lanka lost their first two wickets for 37 runs.
Shoriful removed Avishka Fernando for four with the second ball of the innings before Taskin Ahmed had Kamindu Mendis caught by Soumya Sarkar at midwicket for 19.
Mendis hit leg-spinner Rishad for a four and two sixes off consecutive balls to race to his fifty off 27 balls.
Rishad returned for his next spell to exact revenge as Mahmudullah took a well-judged catch at long off boundary to end the innings of Mendis.
Asalanka joined Samarawickrama to continue the assault, adding 73 for the unbroken fourth wicket, including 24 runs from the last over of the innings bowled by Mustafizur Rahman.
The series marks the start of Sri Lanka's month-long tour of Bangladesh, which also includes three one-day internationals and two Tests.
Recent Stories
Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi
PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy
Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election
US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot
HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20
Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..
Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes
Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Russia
DC inaugurates tree plantion drive in Chaman
DC Murree visits Parhana village to review relief activities
Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I scores
PML-N to channelize benefits to common people: Khawaja Asif
More Stories From World
-
US hits Zimbabwe leadership in sanctions revamp49 seconds ago
-
'No time to lose', says Tuchel as Bayern plot Lazio comeback11 minutes ago
-
Haiti capital 'paralyzed' as state of emergency tightens21 minutes ago
-
Haiti capital 'paralyzed' by state of emergency after unrest21 minutes ago
-
US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot38 minutes ago
-
Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes37 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Russia37 minutes ago
-
Gaza war could ignite broader Mideast crisis: UN rights chief warns1 hour ago
-
Iran announces 41% turnout in parliamentary elections1 hour ago
-
Diplomacy the 'only way' to end Israel-Hezbollah clashes: US envoy1 hour ago
-
UN Chief congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM of Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Child and two adults die in Spain high-rise fire4 hours ago