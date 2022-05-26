Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) --:Crude oil futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active crude oil contract for July 2022 delivery was up 13.3 Yuan (about 1.99 U.S. Dollars) to close at 714.9 yuan a barrel.

The total trading volume for 8 listed crude oil futures contracts on the exchange was 212,815 lots, with a turnover of about 150.56 billion yuan.