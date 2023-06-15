US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh in a new article on Thursday claims that the departure of Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has triggered "near panic" among State Department staffers who fear that Under Secretary Victoria Nuland might take over the position given her biased approach to Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh in a new article on Thursday claims that the departure of Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has triggered "near panic" among State Department staffers who fear that Under Secretary Victoria Nuland might take over the position given her biased approach to Russia.

"Her (Sherman's) departure has triggered near-panic inside the State Department about the person many there fear will be chosen to replace her: Victoria Nuland," Hersh wrote.

State Department employees describe Nuland, whose hawkishness and antipathy for Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Hersh's words, fits nicely with President Joe Biden's views on Russia, as "running amok," the article said, citing a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

At the same time, Biden believes that his re-election depends to a large extent on a Ukrainian victory in the conflict with Russia or at least some kind of "satisfactory settlement," and Secretary of State Antony Blinken's rejection of a ceasefire in Ukraine is a part of this thinking, Hersh adds.

On May 12, Blinken announced the departure of Sherman from the State Department after her nearly 30-year service since 1993. The diplomat's last day in office will be on June 30.