UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sherpa Team Aims For Record Everest Winter Ascent

Muhammad Irfan 28 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 11:10 AM

Sherpa team aims for record Everest winter ascent

A team of four Sherpas is setting off on Monday to attempt a record winter ascent of Mount Everest in just five days, which would also be the first winter climb of the peak in more than quarter of a century

Kathmandu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :A team of four Sherpas is setting off on Monday to attempt a record winter ascent of Mount Everest in just five days, which would also be the first winter climb of the peak in more than quarter of a century.

The last successful winter ascent was in 1993 by a Japanese team.

"A winter speed climbing expedition has not happened yet and so we are attempting a new record," team leader Tashi Lakpa Sherpa, who has summited Everest eight times, told reporters.

Sherpa, 34, will not be using supplemental oxygen. Only one climber has previously ascended the peak in winter without supplemental oxygen: a Nepali mountaineer in December 1987.

Sherpa will be joined by three other climbers -- Pasang Nurbu Sherpa, Ming Temba Sherpa and Halung Dorchi Sherpa -- who all have at least two Everest summits under their belt.

"I know the mountain ... We are fully prepared and we have acclimatised. The biggest preparation to minimise risk on the mountain is acclimatisation," Sherpa said.

The Nepali climbers will be joining two other teams at Everest Base Camp who have been waiting for the right weather conditions.

Spanish alpinist Alex Txikon and his team and German climber Jost Kobusch are also hoping to break the spell of unsuccessful winter expeditions on Everest.

Temperatures near the summit of Everest in winter regularly plunge below minus 40 degrees Celsius (minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit), while strong winds make it even riskier.

In those conditions exposed skin freezes in less than five minutes, putting climbers in serious danger of frostbite.

Hundreds of climbers flock to Everest each year but most attempt the climb during a narrow window of calm weather between late April and May.

Last year's traffic-clogged spring climbing season saw a record 885 people summit Everest, 644 of them from the south and 241 from the northern flank in Tibet.

The season ended with 11 deaths on the mountain, with at least four blamed on overcrowding. Autumn summits last year were thwarted by a serac -- a block of glacial ice -- hanging dangerously above the already treacherous Khumbu icefall that climbers have to cross to reach Camp 1.

Nepal is home to eight of the world's 14 highest peaks and foreign climbers who flock to its mountains are a major source of revenue for the country.

Related Topics

Weather Century World German Climber April May December All From

Recent Stories

Jonty Rhodes teaches the art of fielding to women ..

2 minutes ago

OIC Welcomes US-Taliban Agreement on Reduction of ..

2 minutes ago

Realmeall set to launch another Quad Camera smartp ..

11 minutes ago

UAE and Saudi partner to empower their local busin ..

15 minutes ago

Authorities Report No New Coronavirus Infections i ..

19 minutes ago

Pak Suzuki shines at PAPS 2020

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.