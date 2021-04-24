UrduPoint.com
Shots Fired As Police Respond To Barricaded Gunman In Kazakhstan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 08:07 PM

Shots were heard in an apartment complex in Kazakhstan's largest city of Almaty on Saturday after police were called to respond to a barricaded gunman situation, witnesses said

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) - Shots were heard in an apartment complex in Kazakhstan's largest city of Almaty on Saturday after police were called to respond to a barricaded gunman situation, witnesses said.

A source with the city police told Sputnik that a gunman shot what appeared to be a hunting rifle at the complex's security guard, wounding him in the leg.

The guard was taken to a hospital.

The gunman fled to his home and locked inside. Police were called to detain the suspect, prompting an hours-long standoff. Witnesses told a Sputnik correspondent that they heard single shots followed by a burst of gunfire.

