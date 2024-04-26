Open Menu

Singapore Expects 1-3 Pct Growth This Year

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Singapore expects 1-3 pct growth this year

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) maintained its estimate of 1 percent to 3 percent economic growth this year, following a 1.1 percent expansion in 2023, according to a macroeconomic review published Friday.

Growth in trade-related and modern services clusters is expected to improve from last year while travel-related and domestic-oriented clusters will continue to moderate but stay above trend, the MAS noted.

Manufacturing and trade activity in Singapore should continue to benefit from ongoing recovery in the global electronics industry, especially in the memory chip segment, it added.

The projected peaking of global interest rates will lead to a rebalancing of investment portfolios, which will bolster financial sector activities, the report showed.

The Singapore economy grew by 2.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, according to data from the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The MAS expects Singapore's headline and core inflation to range between 2.5 percent and 3.5 percent this year.

Related Topics

Singapore Lead From Industry

Recent Stories

Senate continues discussion on Presidential addres ..

Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliame ..

35 minutes ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regio ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace

39 minutes ago
 Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for ..

Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security

44 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024

4 hours ago
 ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Irela ..

ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..

8 hours ago
Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up again ..

Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan

13 hours ago
 Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

14 hours ago
 Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings n ..

Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk

14 hours ago
 Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches ..

Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee

14 hours ago
 Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till M ..

Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17

14 hours ago
 Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ l ..

Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ launched

14 hours ago

More Stories From World