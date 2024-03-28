Open Menu

Singapore Sees Sharp Decrease In PE Investment Last Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Singapore registered a private equity (PE) investment of about 3.7 billion U.S. Dollars in 2023, marking a contraction of nearly 74 percent from 2022, according to a recent report issued by the financial research company Pitchbook.

The venture capital (VC) investment in Singapore last year stood at 9.3 billion dollars, remaining stable with 2022, while VC deals fell from 998 to 651, according to the report on private capital in Southeast Asia.

Both PE and VC investment in Southeast Asia declined last year as the capital pulled back amid uncertainties, including hiking interest rates and geopolitical tensions, the report noted.

The report observed that global investors are shifting from Southeast Asia to other emerging markets, particularly India and Latin America, due to lower valuations of start-ups with similar business models and founder quality.

Meanwhile, optimistic macroeconomic outlook, population structure, and consumption potential in Southeast Asia remain attractive to global investors in the future, the report said.

