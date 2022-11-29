The Parliament of Singapore on Tuesday approved decriminalization of relationships between men by a majority of votes, Singapore-based newspaper The Straits Times reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The Parliament of Singapore on Tuesday approved decriminalization of relationships between men by a majority of votes, Singapore-based newspaper The Straits Times reported.

Section 377A of the country's Penal Code that has been on the books in Singapore since 1938, provided punishment for relationships between men in the form of imprisonment for up to two years.

After a two-day discussion, 98 lawmakers voted in favor of repealing the discriminatory law, while three others voted against. At the same time, the parliament adopted a constitutional amendment, which enshrined the current definition of marriage as a union between a man and a woman, the report said.

The Straits Times added that some lawmakers had raised concerns that excessive support for the LGBT movement could lead to "cancel culture," the practice of shutting down those with different views, against citizens who hold traditional values.