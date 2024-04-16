Open Menu

Singapore's Scoot Receives E 190-E2 Jetliner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Singapore's Scoot receives E 190-E2 jetliner

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Singapore's low-cost airline Scoot held a ceremony at the Changi Airport to receive its first Embraer E 190-E2 jetliner Tuesday, according to the airline.

Named Explorer 3.0, the aircraft departed from Brazil on April 12 and made several fuel stops before receiving water cannon greetings in Singapore.

Scoot ordered nine E 190-E2 jetliners, and all the planes will be delivered by the end of 2025.

