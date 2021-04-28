Sirens Sound in Southern Israel - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Alarm sirens, warning of a possible missile attack, sounded in southern Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Sirens sounding in southern Israel," the IDF said on Twitter.

A total of 36 missiles were fired from the Gaza Strip on southern Israel overnight to Saturday, six of them were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system. On Saturday afternoon and Sunday, missile launches continued. The situation deteriorated on Friday evening, when three missiles were fired from the Palestinian enclave on Israel, one of which was intercepted by the Iron Dome.

In response, an Israeli tank struck a Hamas military post. Then shelling of Israeli territory from the Palestinian enclave continued. Later, the Israeli Air Force delivered another strike on Hamas targets in Gaza.

IDF fighter jets and helicopters hit several Hamas military facilities, including underground infrastructure and missile launchers, the army said.

Air raid sirens sounded in southern Israel areas adjacent to the Gaza Strip. The current escalation is the largest in the past months.