Situation in Ukraine Showed Turkey, US Need to Cooperate More Closely - Cavusoglu

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) The situation in Ukraine has shown that Turkey and the United States need closer cooperation, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

The situation "once again showed us that as allies and friends, Turkey and the United States need closer cooperation," the Star newspaper quoted Cavusoglu as saying.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russia and Belarus.