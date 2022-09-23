UrduPoint.com

Situation In World Heading Toward Major Conflict - Serbia's President On Sidelines Of UNGA

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 03:20 AM

Situation in World Heading Toward Major Conflict - Serbia's President on Sidelines of UNGA

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Serbian President Alexander Vucic said on Thursday that the situation in the world is heading toward a very big conflict.

"The geopolitical situation is going into the gutter, and we will be in the presence of a big, big, big world conflict," Vucic told journalists on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, adding that the authorities will try to do utmost "to make sure that Serbia survives it.

"

He said that conflicts and wars will not stop in the near future, adding that "when I told you this a hundred times, you called me 'a drama queen,' a madman, and it all turned out to be true in the end."

Vucic is currently in New York to participate in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly and hold bilateral meetings with heads of state and governments.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations New York Serbia Turkish Lira All

Recent Stories

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advan ..

US Treasury Chief Says Taiwan Only Source of Advanced Semiconductors, Poses Nati ..

3 hours ago
 At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syri ..

At least 34 dead after migrant boat sinks off Syria

3 hours ago
 Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship ..

Surrey hammer Yorkshire to win County Championship

3 hours ago
 Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomina ..

Biden Sends Lynne Tracy's Russia Ambassador Nomination to Senate - White House

3 hours ago
 US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Desp ..

US Might Not Meet 2% Inflation Target by 2023 Despite Fed Rate Hikes - Yellen

3 hours ago
 Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment ..

Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment to Help Ukraine - Pentagon

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.