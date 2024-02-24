Open Menu

Skyrocketing Cocoa Prices Feared To Trigger Chocolate Shortages Worldwide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Skyrocketing cocoa prices feared to trigger chocolate shortages worldwide

ACCRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Chocolate lovers around the world may have to brace themselves for a sweet treat shortage as cocoa prices reach unprecedented heights, with economists projecting no downward trend through 2024.

Cocoa prices have more than doubled since the beginning of last year, reaching an all-time high of $9,010.59 per ton on the New York commodities market in the second week of February.

Unfavorable weather conditions, smuggling, and swollen shoot disease are said to have contributed to the price increase, resulting in lower crop yields in Ivory Coast, which produces nearly 40% of the world's cocoa bean, and Ghana, which produces 20%.

El Nino, a weather pattern that causes dryness in West Africa, has had a significant impact on cocoa production in these countries.

Strong seasonal winds and a lack of rainfall have also contributed to the shortage, forcing traders to scramble for supplies and driving prices up.

Chocolate manufacturers, as a result of rising Primary ingredient costs, are bracing for a potential demand slowdown.

In a report by ingredients supplier Henley Bridge, cocoa price increases of 15-20% for the first half of 2024 are expected to continue for the remainder of the year.

This surge in pricing has already had a ripple effect on the industry, with chocolate makers adjusting their operations to stay afloat.

"It's upsetting considering we haven't witnessed such a significant decrease in cocoa output in recent years," Samuel Adimado, president of the Ghana cocoa buyers group, told Anadolu, expressing his concern over the decline in cocoa production.

"Not only have we observed a drop in production, but we've also had to scale back our operations, including layoffs and the termination of contracts for some staff members," he added.

However, Javier Blas, a London-based energy and commodities expert and Bloomberg opinion columnist, believes "this is a necessary crisis."

"The world needs higher prices to encourage the re-planting of millions of old trees — and take better care of the current ones," he said in a recent post on X.

The implications of the cocoa scarcity go beyond the chocolate business.

Other products that use cocoa as an ingredient, such as cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, may see price increases or supply chain disruptions.

Emerging economies, particularly those with a high demand for chocolate, may experience difficulty supplying customer demands.

Related Topics

Africa Weather Shortage World Business Price New York Ivory Coast Ghana February May Market Post Industry Million Love

Recent Stories

Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case tria ..

Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing

17 minutes ago
 Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooper ..

Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

2 hours ago
 Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

5 hours ago
 International Conference on advances in Civil, env ..

International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..

14 hours ago
Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui pa ..

Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai

14 hours ago
 Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pak ..

Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony

14 hours ago
 PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of ..

PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people

14 hours ago
 Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building ..

Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan

14 hours ago
 Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA ..

Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA Hyderabad

14 hours ago
 KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointm ..

KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointment as PMS Officers

14 hours ago

More Stories From World