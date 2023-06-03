UrduPoint.com

Slovak President Warns Country's Foreign Policy May Resemble Hungary Should Opposition Win

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) The Slovak foreign policy may become more similar to the foreign policy of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban should opposition parties win the parliamentary elections scheduled for September, Slovak President Zuzana Caputova said Saturday.

"Maybe it will be more similar to Viktor Orban-type of foreign policy," Caputova was quoted as saying by Politico.

The president claimed that the Slovak society positively viewed Russia and its "narratives" due to common Slavic roots and a common view of history. The newspaper, in turn, added that many Slovaks grew tired of rising energy prices, inflation and the conflict in Ukraine.

Slovakia's largest opposition party, Smer, led by former Prime Minister Robert Fico, stated that it supported Bratislava's membership in the EU and NATO, as well as Ukraine's right to self-defense. However, the party also called for a cease-fire and peace in the conflict with Russia, and opposed military supplies to Kiev, citing dwindling stocks in Slovakia.

In April 2022, Slovakia provided Ukraine with an S-300 air defense system. This April, Bratislava also transferred 13 MiG-29 fighter jets to Kiev, as promised by Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger.

Fico called Heger's promise to send the jets to Ukraine unconstitutional and demanded a thorough investigation. He also filed a lawsuit against members of the government who had approved the transfer for abuse of power, violation of duties in managing foreign property and sabotage.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapons, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. Moscow has warned that the arms deliveries do not contribute to a peaceful solution and further escalate the conflict, risking full NATO involvement.

