Small Leak Of Ammonia Detected At US Segment Of ISS, There Is No Threat To Crew - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 03:20 AM

Small Leak of Ammonia Detected at US Segment of ISS, There Is No Threat to Crew - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) A small leak of ammonia has been detected at the US segment of the International Space Station (ISS), a source in the space and rocket industry told Sputnik, adding that the incident poses no threat to crew members.

"Experts have registered an ammonia leak outside the US segment of the ISS. We are speaking about the leak with the speed of some 700 grams [1.5 pounds] per year. But there is no threat to the ISS crew," the source said.

