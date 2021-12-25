UrduPoint.com

Small Plane Fatally Hits Child During Take-Off In DRC - Authorities

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 04:17 PM

Small Plane Fatally Hits Child During Take-Off in DRC - Authorities

A teenage boy was crushed by an ascending plane in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as he was crossing the runway with his friends during the take-off, Francois Kabula Kasongo, the administrator of the town where the accident took place, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) A teenage boy was crushed by an ascending plane in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as he was crossing the runway with his friends during the take-off, Francois Kabula Kasongo, the administrator of the town where the accident took place, said.

A small cargo plane of Kin-Avia airline was gaining altitude at the airfield in the town of Ilebo in the Kasai province on Friday evening when children ran across the runway.

"It was a boy aged at least 12, who was crossing the airstrip during the plane's take-off. The plane going to (the DRC capital of) Kinshasa crushed him, and he died on the spot," Kasongo told Congolese news website 7sur7.

The authorities repeatedly urged citizens not to cross the runway, but violations continue, the administrator added.

Related Topics

Accident Died Ilebo Kasongo Kinshasa Democratic Republic Of The Congo

Recent Stories

DEWA launches Enterprise Service Bus project for i ..

DEWA launches Enterprise Service Bus project for its smart grid

3 minutes ago
 Virat Kohli determined to lead India to an histori ..

Virat Kohli determined to lead India to an historic triumph against South Africa

7 minutes ago
 LAC organizes exhibition, Quaid's portrait paintin ..

LAC organizes exhibition, Quaid's portrait painting competition

37 seconds ago
 Putin Assures Vucic Serbia Will Have Enough Gas Th ..

Putin Assures Vucic Serbia Will Have Enough Gas This Winter - Belgrade

16 minutes ago
 80 percent work of Faisalabad grid station complet ..

80 percent work of Faisalabad grid station completed

16 minutes ago
 OIC Condemns Israeli Policy of Field Execution

OIC Condemns Israeli Policy of Field Execution

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.