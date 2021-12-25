Small Plane Fatally Hits Child During Take-Off in DRC - Authorities

A teenage boy was crushed by an ascending plane in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as he was crossing the runway with his friends during the take-off, Francois Kabula Kasongo, the administrator of the town where the accident took place, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) A teenage boy was crushed by an ascending plane in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as he was crossing the runway with his friends during the take-off, Francois Kabula Kasongo, the administrator of the town where the accident took place, said.

A small cargo plane of Kin-Avia airline was gaining altitude at the airfield in the town of Ilebo in the Kasai province on Friday evening when children ran across the runway.

"It was a boy aged at least 12, who was crossing the airstrip during the plane's take-off. The plane going to (the DRC capital of) Kinshasa crushed him, and he died on the spot," Kasongo told Congolese news website 7sur7.

The authorities repeatedly urged citizens not to cross the runway, but violations continue, the administrator added.