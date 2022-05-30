UrduPoint.com

Solomon Airlines Prepares For Int'l Border Opening From July

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2022 | 12:46 PM

Solomon Airlines prepares for int'l border opening from July

The Solomon Islands' national carrier, Solomon Airlines, has adjusted its domestic schedule to prepare for the future booking demand ahead of the full border reopening from July 1

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The Solomon Islands' national carrier, Solomon Airlines, has adjusted its domestic schedule to prepare for the future booking demand ahead of the full border reopening from July 1.

The airline said on Monday that its latest domestic schedule will be effective from June 6 to prepare for inbound connections from the service of Australia's Brisbane to the Solomon Islands' capital Honiara.

The airline will also ensure the ability to add capacity to domestic routes such as Munda, Gizo, Auki and Santa Cruz, where the booking demand has already increased. Weekly Tuesday flights between Honiara and Fiji's Nadi are also expected to be re-established.

This move came after the Solomon Islands government announced the reopening of the country's borders and easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions. From July 1, foreign nationals wishing to enter the country no longer have to apply for exemption, although a short quarantine period of three days is "likely" to be retained after the arrival.

"It will enable us to reconfigure our schedule to serve local demand and prepare for more international visitors," said Solomon Airlines CEO Brett Gebers.

"While the ongoing mandatory quarantine period for international arrivals remains a deterrent to inbound tourism, we understand that these restrictions will be progressively relaxed and believe we will still see enough early international travellers coming to Solomon Islands to sustain our twice-weekly Brisbane-Honiara services until all restrictions are removed in the next few months," he said.

Under the current COVID-19 restrictions, only travellers who have completed their COVID-19 vaccination are allowed to enter the country, except for children that cannot be vaccinated. Passengers are required to produce a negative result of COVID-19 PCR test taken in 72 hours before arrival.

A medically supervised Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) will also need to be conducted within 12 hours of departure, with proof of a negative test result required prior to being approved for boarding.

Related Topics

Australia Brisbane Santa Cruz Gizo Honiara Solomon Islands Fiji June July Border All From Government

Recent Stories

239 power pilferers caught in May

239 power pilferers caught in May

1 minute ago
 Powerful Explosion Rocks Downtown Melitopol - Loca ..

Powerful Explosion Rocks Downtown Melitopol - Local Official

25 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organize the book ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organize the book launch of Faiz Ahmed Faiz's d ..

40 minutes ago
 Talat Sohail welcome to the government by reductio ..

Talat Sohail welcome to the government by reduction of Rs 389/= in price of 50 k ..

44 minutes ago
 Overseas Pakistani cricketers shine in European Cr ..

Overseas Pakistani cricketers shine in European Cricket Series

48 minutes ago
 President administers oath to Senator Shahadat Awa ..

President administers oath to Senator Shahadat Awan as State Minister

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.