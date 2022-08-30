UrduPoint.com

Solomon Islands Bans US Naval Vessels From Entering Its Ports - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The Solomon Islands has banned the US military ships from entering its ports raising concerns in the United States and Australia that the island country might be strengthening ties with China, The Financial Times newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing the US embassy's statement.

The US Embassy in Canberra has confirmed the receipt of an official notification from the Solomon government concerning a moratorium on all naval military visits, pending updates in protocol procedures, the report said.

Last Friday, the Solomon Islands denied entry to US coast guard cutter Oliver Henry for a routine logistics port call in Guadalcanal, near the country's capital city of Honiara.

The United States and the Solomon Islands have been allies since World War II, but have been drifting apart in recent decades, with the US even closing its embassy in Honiara in 1993. In 2019, the Solomon Islands started to develop ties with China.

In April, Beijing and Honiara signed a framework agreement on security cooperation. Officials of both countries denied that China will build a military base on the island. Then-Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the construction of a Chinese military base in the Solomon Islands will be a "red line" for Canberra and Washington.

