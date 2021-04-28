Somali President Agrees to Drop Attempts to Extend His Term

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed on Wednesday agreed to denounce his term extension, and called for a meeting on how to organize a new presidential election, which comes a couple of days after forces opposed to the president took control of the capital of Mogadishu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed on Wednesday agreed to denounce his term extension, and called for a meeting on how to organize a new presidential election, which comes a couple of days after forces opposed to the president took control of the capital of Mogadishu.

Earlier in the month, the president, whose mandate officially expired in February, signed a law extending his current term by two years. Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and two Somali states issued a statement saying that the extension should be canceled. Clashes erupted in Mogadishu between forces loyal to the president and others.

"I would like to express my appreciation for the commendable efforts to the prime minister, the heads of Galmudug, Hirshabelle, Southwest Somalia regions and the head of Banadir Regional Administration (BRA) in the journey toward peace.

I applaud their statements on elections that showed their support for continuing a successful electoral process ... I call for an immediate session of the signatories of the election agreement on September 17, 2020 to discuss the way to implement the agreement," he said as quoted by the Somalia National Television.

During his speech, the president also called on the Somali people to stop all actions that may undermine the security in the country before elections.