Somalian Ambassador Hopes Russia-Africa Summit to Give New Impetus to Somalia-Russia Ties

Abdullahi Mohamud Warsame, the Somalian ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik that he hoped Somalian President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed's visit to Russia, which will take place during the October Russia-Africa summit, would boost bilateral relations

"The key ministers are coming with [the Somalian president to the Russia-Africa summit], and I think something good will come out, and we will see the relationship will flourish again and give some product. Somali people ... [would] like to see the Russians [come] back to Somali," the ambassador said, while also noting that this would be Mohamed's first visit to Russia.

Warsame added that he had already requested individual bilateral meetings between the countries' presidents, and foreign and defense ministers.

The ambassador also made a point to say that Mikhail Golovanov, the Russian ambassador to Somalia, who is based in Djibouti, visited Somalia on September 17 to meet with officials.

The first-ever Russia-Africa Summit and business forum will take place in the Russian resort city of Sochi from October 23-24 and be chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt. About 40 heads of African states are expected to attend the event.