(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud appointed lawmaker Hamza Abdi Barre as the country's prime minister on Wednesday, with the new premier facing a host of challenges including a looming famine and insurgency

Mogadishu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud appointed lawmaker Hamza Abdi Barre as the country's prime minister on Wednesday, with the new premier facing a host of challenges including a looming famine and insurgency.

"The president wishes the new PM utmost success as he leads the government's ambitious reform agenda and calls on Somali people to render him their unwavering support," the presidency said on Twitter.

The 48-year-old MP from the semi-autonomous state of Jubaland replaces Mohamed Hussein Roble, whose 22 months in office were marred by a rancorous dispute with Mohamud's predecessor Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed that threatened to plunge Somalia back into violent chaos.

"I am very happy that I have your confidence Mr President, and this shows that you believe I can be trusted with this huge task," Barre told a joint news conference, promising "to work day and night" at the job.

"I took this decision after recognizing Hamza's knowledge, experience, and ability," Mohamud told journalists.

"I also ask the new prime minister to accelerate his priority tasks which include issues such as security, droughts, reconciliation... and to work on improving the country's relationship with the rest of the world," he added.