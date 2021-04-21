UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 27 Million People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 In EU - European Commission

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 06:00 AM

Some 27 Million People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 in EU - European Commission

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) About 27 million people in the European Union have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said at a press conference.

The population of the EU is about 450 million people.

The European Commission's goal is to vaccinate 70 percent of the EU's adult population by the end of the summer and the EC considers it achievable.

The head of the European Commission's Directorate General for Health and food Safety, Sandra Gallina, earlier clarified that the EC considered it possible to vaccinate about 255 million EU adult residents against COVID-19 by the end of this summer.

Related Topics

European Union Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Israeli Envoy to GCC S ..

4 hours ago

UAE an incubator for innovation and creativity, sa ..

6 hours ago

Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Procter &amp; ..

7 hours ago

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

7 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

7 hours ago

43 convicted, billions recovered on references fil ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.