Some 27 Million People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 in EU - European Commission

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) About 27 million people in the European Union have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said at a press conference.

The population of the EU is about 450 million people.

The European Commission's goal is to vaccinate 70 percent of the EU's adult population by the end of the summer and the EC considers it achievable.

The head of the European Commission's Directorate General for Health and food Safety, Sandra Gallina, earlier clarified that the EC considered it possible to vaccinate about 255 million EU adult residents against COVID-19 by the end of this summer.