Some 300 People Get Food Poisoning In Northeastern Afghanistan - Reports

Sat 22nd May 2021 | 02:03 PM

Three hundred people, including women and children, got food poisoning after having lunch in a village in the northeastern Afghan province of Takhar, local broadcaster Ariana News reported on Saturday, citing official sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) Three hundred people, including women and children, got food poisoning after having lunch in a village in the northeastern Afghan province of Takhar, local broadcaster Ariana news reported on Saturday, citing official sources.

The incident occurred in one of the villages in the Chal district. According to the local authorities, victims of the mass poisoning are treated by medical teams.

No other details on the matter are provided.

