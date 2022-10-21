Some 50 Killed, Hundreds Hurt in Chad Protests After Election Delay

Some 50 people died and nearly 300 were injured in protests that broke out across Chad on Thursday, Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Some 50 people died and nearly 300 were injured in protests that broke out across Chad on Thursday, Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo said.

"Insurgents bear the brunt of responsibility for the death of some 50 people and injuries caused to nearly 300, mostly in N'Djamena but also Moundou, Doba and Koumra," he told a news conference.

The Central African country has been rocked by unrest after caretaker leader Mahamat Idriss Deby delayed the elections for another two years and presented a new interim administration.

The elections were due to be held in October of this year, wrapping up an 18-month transition period that followed the death in April 2021 of Chad's longstanding president, Idriss Deby Itno.

Kebzabo said political parties that took part in illegal demonstrations would be suspended. A curfew will be in place from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. in the capital of N'Djamena as well as Moundou, Doba and Koumra.