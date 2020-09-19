Some 600 People Join Rally in Support of Arrested Ex-Governor in Khabarovsk - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) Some 600 people are taking part in an unauthorized rally in Russia's Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk on Saturday, more than two months since the protests in support of arrested former Governor Sergey Furgal erupted across the region, the city administration said.

"The capital of the [Khabarovsk] territory witnessed a new unauthorized rally in support of the arrested former governor. As of 12:00 [02:00 GMT], only some 600 people have gathered at the Lenin Square," the administration said in a statement.

From the administration's point of view, the number of protesters continues to decrease.

Then-Governor of the Khabarovsk Territory Furgal, from the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), was detained on July 9 as part of the probe into an organized criminal group involved in killings of business people in the Khabarovsk Territory and the Amur Region in 2004-2005. The detention of Furgal sparked protests across the Khabarovsk Territory.

On July 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Mikhail Degtyarev (also from LDPR) an interim governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, but the protests are still underway.