Some Members of Russian Delegation to UNGA Still Awaiting US Visas - Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) Several members of the Russian delegation to the UN General Assembly session still have not received their US visas, Moscow will work to make Washington follow through on its commitments, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

"A number of our (delegation) members still have not received visas, among them the State Duma (Russian lower house) lawmakers who are a part of the delegation," Lavrov said at a press conference on the sidelines of the UNGA.

"We, of course, will press the leadership of the UN Secretariat to perform its duties to uphold all those arrangements that are in the agreement between the UN and the owner of the headquarters, meaning the US," he added.