Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Son Of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Governor Uss On Interpol Wanted List - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Son of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Governor Uss on Interpol Wanted List - Source

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The US has put Artem Uss, the son of the governor of Russia's Krasnoyarsk region who was arrested in Italy on the US request, on the Interpol's wanted list, a source in Italy's law enforcement agencies told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported late last month that Uss was helped by a group of six or seven people to escape house arrest in the suburbs of Milan earlier in March, where he was awaiting his extradition to the United States. On Tuesday, Artem Uss told Sputnik that he is in Russia.

"According to our information, he was already on the wanted list, further actions with his stay in the database depend on the United States as the source of the mandate," the source said.

Related Topics

Governor Russia Milan Krasnoyarsk Italy United States March

Recent Stories

ECP announces schedule for Punjab elections to be ..

ECP announces schedule for Punjab elections to be held on May 14

17 minutes ago
 PITB conducts training on OMIS’s Probation Modul ..

PITB conducts training on OMIS’s Probation Module in Gujranwala

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges India to curb rising tide of Islamo ..

Pakistan urges India to curb rising tide of Islamophobic, hateful acts against M ..

39 minutes ago
 El Escorial Library Director highlights Sharjah&#0 ..

El Escorial Library Director highlights Sharjah&#039;s focus on heritage of Spai ..

51 minutes ago
 Al Barakah Dates contributes AED10 million in supp ..

Al Barakah Dates contributes AED10 million in support of &#039;1 Billion Meals E ..

2 hours ago
 #CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C3 ..

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C33

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.