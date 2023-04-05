ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The US has put Artem Uss, the son of the governor of Russia's Krasnoyarsk region who was arrested in Italy on the US request, on the Interpol's wanted list, a source in Italy's law enforcement agencies told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported late last month that Uss was helped by a group of six or seven people to escape house arrest in the suburbs of Milan earlier in March, where he was awaiting his extradition to the United States. On Tuesday, Artem Uss told Sputnik that he is in Russia.

"According to our information, he was already on the wanted list, further actions with his stay in the database depend on the United States as the source of the mandate," the source said.