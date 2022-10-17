UrduPoint.com

South Korea To Launch Cybersecurity Task Force After Disruption To Messenger - Seoul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2022 | 09:21 PM

South Korea is planning to launch an interagency task force that will deal with cybersecurity issues, following a mass disruption to the country's top mobile messenger, KakaoTalk's service, the presidential office said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) South Korea is planning to launch an interagency task force that will deal with cybersecurity issues, following a mass disruption to the country's top mobile messenger, KakaoTalk's service, the presidential office said on Monday.

On October 15, a fire broke out at a data center of KakaoTalk's operator, which caused a server outage and made the messenger service halt all its operations.

The fire was extinguished only eight hours later. The company said on Monday that it is still working on normalizing the work of all its services.

National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han will head the joint work of science and defense ministries, the intelligence, the police, the prosecution, as well as the Defense Security Support Command to oversee the cybersecurity of the country, presidential spokesman Lee Jae-myoung was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

