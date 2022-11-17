UrduPoint.com

South Korea, US, Japan Call On North Korea To Return To Dialogue - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2022 | 05:40 PM

South Korea, US, Japan Call on North Korea to Return to Dialogue - Foreign Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) South Korean envoy for Korean Peninsula security Kim Gunn has discussed situation surrounding North Korea with his counterparts from Japan and the United States, after which the sides called on Pyongyang to return to dialogue, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"If North Korea really wants peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, it is clear that the solution is a return to dialogue, and not more provocations," the ministry said in a statement following the phone talks between Kim Gunn, US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim, and Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Funakoshi Takehiro.

The diplomats accused North Korea of trying to shift the responsibility for increased tensions in the region, commenting on North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui's latest statement.

They also noted that North Korea's nuclear and missile development cannot be justified in any way, according to the statement.

Earlier on Thursday, Choe Son Hui warned the US and its allies in the region that Pyongyang would respond in kind to Washington's efforts to bolster extended deterrence and intensify provocative military activities in the region.

On the same day, North Korea launched another short-range ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan. Since the beginning of 2022, Pyongyang has conducted over 30 missile test launches.

Related Topics

Washington Nuclear Pyongyang Same Japan United States North Korea From Asia

Recent Stories

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

52 minutes ago
 The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U ..

The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U.S.-Pakistan Bilateral Trade

1 hour ago
 Youth Leadership Development Training Programme he ..

Youth Leadership Development Training Programme held at UVAS

1 hour ago
 Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infi ..

Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infinix X Discovery Global Vlog Ch ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

1 hour ago

SC declares JUI-F’s leader plea stop Imran Khan’s long march as “infructuo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.