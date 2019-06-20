South Sudan Offers Mediation Services to Settle Conflict in Sudan - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) South Sudan offered on Wednesday its mediation services aimed at settlement of political conflict in Sudan , local media reported.

On Wednesday, Transitional Military Council (TMC) leader Abdel Fattah Burhan received the South Sudanese presidential special envoy.

According to the SUNA news agency, the presidential envoy offered a South Sudanese initiative aimed at making positions of the parties to the Sudanese conflict closer in order to reach peace and stability in the country. The envoy also pointed out that the South Sudanese initiative was not at odds with previously voiced peace initiatives.

"However, we believe that our close relations with Sudan give us more rights to launch a mediation mission as we are more interested in ensuring stability in Sudan," the envoy said, as quoted by SUNA.

Khartoum has already been attended by representatives of Ethiopia, the African Union and Arab League.

Long-standing popular protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on April 11, when then-President Omar Bashir was overthrown and detained. TMC took over and pledged to organize a new presidential election within two years. The protesters have meanwhile remained in the streets demanding that the military yield power to a civilian authority.