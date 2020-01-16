UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Southwest Airlines Extends Boeing 737 MAX Suspension Until June 6 - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 10:35 PM

Southwest Airlines Extends Boeing 737 MAX Suspension Until June 6 - Statement

The decision not to use the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on its flight schedule has been extended until June 6, Southwest Airlines said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The decision not to use the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on its flight schedule has been extended until June 6, Southwest Airlines said in a statement on Thursday.

"Based on continued uncertainty around the timing of MAX return to service, as well as Boeing's recommendation for pilot simulator training, the company is proactively removing the MAX from its flight schedule through June 6, 2020," the statement said.

Southwest Airlines had previously decided to exclude the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from its flight schedule until April 13.

The company said in the statement that by proactively removing the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from scheduled service it can reduce last-minute flight cancellations and unexpected disruptions to its customers' travel plans.

"The limited number of customers who have already booked their travel and will be affected by our amended schedule will be notified of their re-accommodated travel according to our flexible accommodation procedures," the statement said.

Southwest Airlines noted that the revision will affect about 330 weekday flights.

In October 2018, a Boeing 737 MAX plane crashed off the coast of Indonesia and half a year later another 737 MAX crashed in Ethiopia. The investigation into the crashes revealed errors in the functioning of the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System.

In the wake of the two deadly accidents, aviation authorities and carriers around the world either grounded all 737 MAX series aircraft or closed their airspace to them, while the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily suspended the airplane for use.

Southwest Airlines said it continues to monitor information from manufacturer Boeing and the FAA on 737 MAX aircraft.

Related Topics

World Company Indonesia Ethiopia April June October 2018 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends MBCs Shahid launch

36 minutes ago

UAE participates in 12th regular session of Execut ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President attend Sharm ..

51 minutes ago

OGDCL hands over Basic Life Support ambulance to T ..

1 minute ago

ITHM to start 'Distance Learning' online programme ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited index closes ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.