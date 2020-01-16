Southwest Airlines Extends Boeing 737 MAX Suspension Until June 6 - Statement

The decision not to use the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on its flight schedule has been extended until June 6, Southwest Airlines said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The decision not to use the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on its flight schedule has been extended until June 6, Southwest Airlines said in a statement on Thursday.

"Based on continued uncertainty around the timing of MAX return to service, as well as Boeing's recommendation for pilot simulator training, the company is proactively removing the MAX from its flight schedule through June 6, 2020," the statement said.

Southwest Airlines had previously decided to exclude the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from its flight schedule until April 13.

The company said in the statement that by proactively removing the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from scheduled service it can reduce last-minute flight cancellations and unexpected disruptions to its customers' travel plans.

"The limited number of customers who have already booked their travel and will be affected by our amended schedule will be notified of their re-accommodated travel according to our flexible accommodation procedures," the statement said.

Southwest Airlines noted that the revision will affect about 330 weekday flights.

In October 2018, a Boeing 737 MAX plane crashed off the coast of Indonesia and half a year later another 737 MAX crashed in Ethiopia. The investigation into the crashes revealed errors in the functioning of the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System.

In the wake of the two deadly accidents, aviation authorities and carriers around the world either grounded all 737 MAX series aircraft or closed their airspace to them, while the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily suspended the airplane for use.

Southwest Airlines said it continues to monitor information from manufacturer Boeing and the FAA on 737 MAX aircraft.