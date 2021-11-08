UrduPoint.com

Spain Pledges To Again Raise Nicaraguan Elections Issue In EU Over Fairness Concerns

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 07:06 PM

Spain Pledges to Again Raise Nicaraguan Elections Issue in EU Over Fairness Concerns

Spain does not consider the general election held in Nicaragua to be free and competitive, and will again raise the issue on the European Union level, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Monday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Spain does not consider the general election held in Nicaragua to be free and competitive, and will again raise the issue on the European Union level, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Monday.

Nicaragua held its general election on Sunday, with incumbent President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, running for re-elections. As of Monday, Ortega's ruling Sandinista Front is in the lead with 74.49% after nearly half of the vote count. Albares said the election cannot be considered "free, fair, or competitive."

"Opposition leaders who wanted to run are in prison, and we demand their immediate release, as we have been demanding since August," the minister told a briefing in Madrid.

Albares noted that there was "no audit of the elections" and that they have "no guarantees for the Spanish government... and for most of the countries of the international community and the EU."

"We have been saying this since August. We have issued several statements and recalled our ambassador to Managua in mid-August. We have raised the issue in the EU, received the support of all EU countries and especially the high representative... We will again raise the issue of Nicaragua within the EU," Albares added.

At the same time, he expressed solidarity with the people of Nicaragua and noted that Spain donated 1.

7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the country.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry officially announced in a statement that it refuses to recognize the results of the elections in Nicaragua and considers them "a mockery" as they failed to comply with basic democratic guarantees and do not reflect the will of the Nicaraguan people.

Earlier on Monday, The Council of the European Union has condemned the Nicaraguan elections as completing the country's transition into autocracy. Several western countries, including the United States, also refused to recognize the results of the vote over concerns about their fairness.

Since early June, several dozen opposition politicians and activists have been arrested in Nicaragua on various charges, including seven presidential candidates and the daughter of an ex-president of the country, Cristiana Chamorro, who was put under house arrest on suspicion of money laundering, The government has since denied that the arrests were politically motivated, accusing the politicnas of undermining Nicaragua's security.

About 250 international observers oversaw the voting in Nicaragua on Sunday. The country's foreign minister, Denis Moncada, told Sputnik that the elections are fair and transparent, held in a legal and constitutional way. He stressed that the Nicaraguan leader will be elected based on the will of the people and not by "imperial powers."

Related Topics

Election Vote European Union Wife Rosario Managua Madrid Same Lead Spain United States Money June August Sunday All Government Million Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

3rd Adventure &amp; Camping 2021 Exhibition kicks ..

3rd Adventure &amp; Camping 2021 Exhibition kicks off Tuesday at Expo Al Dhaid

7 minutes ago
 Roads to Tomorrow: Pathways to Sustainable Mobilit ..

Roads to Tomorrow: Pathways to Sustainable Mobility session begins

22 minutes ago
 UAE, Pakistan sign agreement to boost joint effort ..

UAE, Pakistan sign agreement to boost joint efforts in climate, environment at C ..

37 minutes ago
 Five shopkeepers arrested for selling sugar on exo ..

Five shopkeepers arrested for selling sugar on exorbitant rates

27 seconds ago
 Nicaragua 'an autocratic regime' after elections: ..

Nicaragua 'an autocratic regime' after elections: EU

28 seconds ago
 COVID Surge in UK, Other States Likely Due to Pfiz ..

COVID Surge in UK, Other States Likely Due to Pfizer Vaccine's Falling Efficienc ..

30 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.