Spain To Train Over 200 Ukrainian Soldiers In Following Weeks - Madrid

January 13, 2023 | 04:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Spain will receive more than 220 Ukrainian soldiers on Thursday for military training, the Spanish government announced.

"Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles will receive 225 Ukrainian soldiers and combatants at the Torrejon Air Base, who will be trained in Spain over the next few weeks," the government said on the website.

Some 200 Ukrainian soldiers, most of them are mobilized civilians without any military experience, will participate in basic combat training at the Toledo Infantry academy, while the remaining 20 soldiers will take a basic course in the anti-aircraft artillery regiment at the El Coopero military base to receive training on handling HAWK missile defense systems.

In late December, the Spanish Defense Ministry announced that it was planning to train some 2,400 Ukrainian soldiers a year. Spain provided Kiev with six HAWK missile defense systems earlier this year.

