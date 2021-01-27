(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Spain's autonomous community of Castile and Leon will cull 1,010 minks after a COVID-19 outbreak was detected on a farm, the regional government said on Wednesday.

"The SARS-COV-2 Prevention, Surveillance and Control Program on mink farms allowed to detect a case of infection by this virus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, on a mink farm in Navatalgordo, the province of Avila ... Over the next few days and in order to preserve public health, all the animals on the farm will be culled and destroyed, which includes 1,010 breeding animals, and the necessary cleaning and disinfection measures will be carried out at facilities," the authority said.

The outbreak is suspected to be caused by farm workers who tested COVID-19 positive.

This is the third case of mink culling in Spain. In July 2020, Aragon detected the first COVID-19 outbreak on a mink farm, leading to the culling of over 90,000 animals. The second case occurred in the autonomous community of Galicia on January 21.

Since summer, millions of minks have been culled on farms in the Netherlands and Denmark.