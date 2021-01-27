UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's Castile And Leon To Cull Over 1,000 Minks Due To COVID-19 Outbreak On Farm

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Spain's Castile and Leon to Cull Over 1,000 Minks Due to COVID-19 Outbreak on Farm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Spain's autonomous community of Castile and Leon will cull 1,010 minks after a COVID-19 outbreak was detected on a farm, the regional government said on Wednesday.

"The SARS-COV-2 Prevention, Surveillance and Control Program on mink farms allowed to detect a case of infection by this virus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, on a mink farm in Navatalgordo, the province of Avila ... Over the next few days and in order to preserve public health, all the animals on the farm will be culled and destroyed, which includes 1,010 breeding animals, and the necessary cleaning and disinfection measures will be carried out at facilities," the authority said.

The outbreak is suspected to be caused by farm workers who tested COVID-19 positive.

This is the third case of mink culling in Spain. In July 2020, Aragon detected the first COVID-19 outbreak on a mink farm, leading to the culling of over 90,000 animals. The second case occurred in the autonomous community of Galicia on January 21.

Since summer, millions of minks have been culled on farms in the Netherlands and Denmark.

Related Topics

Leon Spain Netherlands Denmark January July 2020 All Government Million

Recent Stories

Bakhtarwar Bhutto’s Mehndi function will be held ..

13 minutes ago

PIA pilots see UFOs during flights from Karachi to ..

28 minutes ago

PIA strikes out-of –court settlement for release ..

1 hour ago

PLL saves $30 million in sensible buying of 3 LNG ..

58 minutes ago

Target set to achieve 20 per cent RE share in tota ..

58 minutes ago

PST to observe Ashra Kashmir from February 1 to 10 ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.