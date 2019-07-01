UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Firefighters Say Fire In Madrid Community Still Out Of Control

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 07:42 PM

Spanish Firefighters Say Fire in Madrid Community Still Out of Control

Spanish firefighters have so far failed to contain the fire that has been raging in central Spain since Friday, head of the Madrid Community Fire Department Agustin de la Herran said Monday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Spanish firefighters have so far failed to contain the fire that has been raging in central Spain since Friday, head of the Madrid Community Fire Department Agustin de la Herran said Monday.

He also stressed that the firefighters were successfully deterring the fire. About 500 firemen, Civil Guard and military personnel as well as amphibious aircraft are currently involved in the process. Up to 90 people of those who were evacuated from the dangerous areas in the past weekend still cannot return to their homes.

The fire broke out on Friday in the Almorox municipality in the province of Toledo and thereafter spread to the neighboring communities of Madrid and Castile and Leon.

In total, more than 3.300 hectares (8,154 acres) of land has been burned out, including 2,500 hectares in the community of Madrid.

In addition, the fire is still raging in Avila situated to the west of the capital. Compared to the weekend, the situation in the region has improved. According to Acting Adviser for Development and Environment of Castilla and Leon community Juan Carlos Suarez-Quinones, arson might have caused the fire in Avila.

A number of mountain ranges, including Montserrat, remained restricted alongside one of the regional roads.

The fire in some areas was allegedly caused by the hot weather that hit the Iberian Peninsula on Wednesday. The heat is expected to recede starting from Tuesday.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Leon Toledo Madrid Spain From

Recent Stories

OPEC Agrees on 9-Month Extension of Oil Output Cut ..

2 minutes ago

Sweden deploys new air defence missile system on B ..

2 minutes ago

Rashford agrees new four-year deal at Man Utd

2 minutes ago

Democratic Presidential Hopeful Buttigieg Raises O ..

2 minutes ago

IAEA Director General Confirms Iran Exceeded Limit ..

18 minutes ago

German migrant rescue captain appears in Italy cou ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.