Spanish Firefighters Say Fire in Madrid Community Still Out of Control

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Spanish firefighters have so far failed to contain the fire that has been raging in central Spain since Friday, head of the Madrid Community Fire Department Agustin de la Herran said Monday.

He also stressed that the firefighters were successfully deterring the fire. About 500 firemen, Civil Guard and military personnel as well as amphibious aircraft are currently involved in the process. Up to 90 people of those who were evacuated from the dangerous areas in the past weekend still cannot return to their homes.

The fire broke out on Friday in the Almorox municipality in the province of Toledo and thereafter spread to the neighboring communities of Madrid and Castile and Leon.

In total, more than 3.300 hectares (8,154 acres) of land has been burned out, including 2,500 hectares in the community of Madrid.

In addition, the fire is still raging in Avila situated to the west of the capital. Compared to the weekend, the situation in the region has improved. According to Acting Adviser for Development and Environment of Castilla and Leon community Juan Carlos Suarez-Quinones, arson might have caused the fire in Avila.

A number of mountain ranges, including Montserrat, remained restricted alongside one of the regional roads.

The fire in some areas was allegedly caused by the hot weather that hit the Iberian Peninsula on Wednesday. The heat is expected to recede starting from Tuesday.