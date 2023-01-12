The Spanish police force announced the arrest on Thursday of one of the most wanted criminals by the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) since 2014

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The Spanish police force announced the arrest on Thursday of one of the most wanted criminals by the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) since 2014.

"Agents of the national police have arrested one of Europol's most wanted criminals in search since 2014 in the province of Toledo ... The arrested is a member of one of the most active criminal organizations in Spain in recent decades and is an 'expert' in technical and computer tools," Spain's National Police Corps said in a statement.

The perpetrator, a 37-year-old man, was under a judicial claim, issued by the Spanish national court, for torture, kidnapping, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, threats, injuries and crimes against public health, the police added.

The criminal organization that the arrested man belonged to was involved, among other things, in the theft of large amounts of drugs in seaports. The man was allegedly responsible for surveillance and tracking of containers with drugs arriving at ports, according to the statement.