UrduPoint.com

Special Rapporteur To Study Extent Of Foreign Interference In Canada's Elections - Trudeau

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2023 | 10:32 PM

Special Rapporteur to Study Extent of Foreign Interference in Canada's Elections - Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tasked Special Rapporteur on Foreign Interference David Johnston with assessing the extent of such activities in Canada's electoral processes, the Prime Minister's Office said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tasked Special Rapporteur on Foreign Interference David Johnston with assessing the extent of such activities in Canada's electoral processes, the Prime Minister's Office said on Tuesday.

"As Independent Special Rapporteur, Mr. Johnston is being tasked with assessing the extent and impact of foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, including by examining information related to the 2019 and 2021 Federal elections to determine what the government did to defend Canada against electoral interference," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Johnston will build on the work already done by the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians and the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency, the statement said.

The special rapporteur will identify issues requiring attention as to maintain Canadians' confidence in the country's democracy and elections, the statement said.

In addition, Johnston has been tasked to recommend any additional mechanisms or transparent processes, such as a formal public inquiry, that he deems necessary, the statement said.

Other tasks also include the identification of innovative approaches and other improvements that could be made in the joint work of Canada's public agencies, the statement said.

The special rapporteur will be allowed access to unclassified and classified records and documents as well as hold consultations with various governmental officials, institutions and agencies, the statement said.

Johnston will regularly hand reports to Trudeau, who will share them with the leaders of the parliamentary opposition parties, while also pledging to make them available to the Canadian public, the statement added.

The review is set to be completed by October 31, according to the statement.

Trudeau's decision to appoint Johnston has raised numerous questions among opposition parties and civil society about their integrity, given Johnston's links with Trudeau's family and membership in the Pierre Trudeau Foundation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Democracy Civil Society David Pierre Justin Trudeau October 2019 Family Government Share Opposition

Recent Stories

Social media users lesson PML-N Senator over remar ..

Social media users lesson PML-N Senator over remarks against Mahira Khan, Anwar ..

3 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima receives Syrian children

Sheikha Fatima receives Syrian children

10 minutes ago
 US to Expedite Patriot Air Defense System Delivery ..

US to Expedite Patriot Air Defense System Delivery to Ukraine - Reports

14 minutes ago
 HESCO sets up damaged transformer monitoring cell ..

HESCO sets up damaged transformer monitoring cell for quick repair, replacemen ..

14 minutes ago
 Xi Vows Russia, China to Make Greater Contribution ..

Xi Vows Russia, China to Make Greater Contribution to Global Food Security

12 minutes ago
 Russia Says UK Crossed Another Red Line by Pledgin ..

Russia Says UK Crossed Another Red Line by Pledging Depleted Uranium Shells to K ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.