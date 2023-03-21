Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tasked Special Rapporteur on Foreign Interference David Johnston with assessing the extent of such activities in Canada's electoral processes, the Prime Minister's Office said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tasked Special Rapporteur on Foreign Interference David Johnston with assessing the extent of such activities in Canada's electoral processes, the Prime Minister's Office said on Tuesday.

"As Independent Special Rapporteur, Mr. Johnston is being tasked with assessing the extent and impact of foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, including by examining information related to the 2019 and 2021 Federal elections to determine what the government did to defend Canada against electoral interference," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Johnston will build on the work already done by the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians and the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency, the statement said.

The special rapporteur will identify issues requiring attention as to maintain Canadians' confidence in the country's democracy and elections, the statement said.

In addition, Johnston has been tasked to recommend any additional mechanisms or transparent processes, such as a formal public inquiry, that he deems necessary, the statement said.

Other tasks also include the identification of innovative approaches and other improvements that could be made in the joint work of Canada's public agencies, the statement said.

The special rapporteur will be allowed access to unclassified and classified records and documents as well as hold consultations with various governmental officials, institutions and agencies, the statement said.

Johnston will regularly hand reports to Trudeau, who will share them with the leaders of the parliamentary opposition parties, while also pledging to make them available to the Canadian public, the statement added.

The review is set to be completed by October 31, according to the statement.

Trudeau's decision to appoint Johnston has raised numerous questions among opposition parties and civil society about their integrity, given Johnston's links with Trudeau's family and membership in the Pierre Trudeau Foundation.