Speculations Rife Over Disappearance Of British Princess Kate Middleton
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 18, 2024 | 04:32 PM
The social media users expressed concerns over continuous absence of British Princess Kate Middleton from public events and her apparent disappearance from social media platforms has sparked widespread concern and speculation.
LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2024) The speculations are rife on social media regarding the whereabouts of the British princess, with questions arising about whether she is "missing," underwent a "coma" during surgery, or if there are other reasons for her absence.
Princess Middleton underwent abdominal surgery just two months ago, on January 18th, adding to the mystery surrounding her recent absence.
Following the surgery, Princess Middleton has not been seen at public events, and the royal palace has refrained from issuing any statements regarding her post-surgery health status.
On March 12th, Mother's Day, Princess Middleton shared a picture on social media featuring her with her three children. However, the image sparked controversy as it appeared to be edited.
Official news agencies, including Reuters, reported on the apparent editing of the princess's image, with renowned editors from Al Jazeera and BBC producing detailed videos highlighting editing errors and questioning the authenticity of the shared image.
However, this apology marked Princess Middleton's last public statement, leading to further speculation and conspiracy theories about her whereabouts circulating on various online platforms.
One theory suggested that the image shared by the princess on Mother's Day was taken from a 2016 Vogue editorial, as she was not present in the shared image.
The concern over Princess Middleton's absence has even extended to Princess Diana's family, with her brother expressing worry about the situation in an interview with BBC.
British television presenter Piers Morgan has alleged that there may be attempts by Prince William and other members of the royal family to conceal information about Princess Middleton's health status, further adding to the intrigue surrounding her disappearance.
Despite widespread speculation and concern, the royal palace remained silent on the matter, only issuing an apology for sharing the edited image from Princess Middleton's official Twitter handle.
In her apology, the princess expressed regret for causing distress to some individuals with the shared image and explained that the editing was an experiment aimed at reducing errors in other new photographers' images.
