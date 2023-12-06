Open Menu

Spinners Drag Bangladesh Back Into Contest As Kiwis Teeter On 55-5

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Spinners Mehidy Hasan and Taijul islam shared five wickets between them to help Bangladesh claw their way back into contention with New Zealand struggling at 55-5 in Wednesday's opener to the second Test.

An astonishing 15 wickets fell in the first day's play in Dhaka, with the hosts all out for just 172 in an innings where Mushfiqur Rahim became just the second batsman in Test history to be dismissed for obstructing the field.

Mehidy and Taijul then cut a swathe through New Zealand in the final session before bad light prompted an early finish.

Mehidy scalped Devon Conway (11), Kane Williamson (13) and Tom Blundell (0) in between Taijul's dismissal of Tom Latham (4) and Henry Nicholls (1) to obliterate the tourists' early advantage.

Daryl Mitchell was batting on 12 alongside Glenn Phillips on five when stumps were drawn at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, with nine overs remaining.

Mitchell Santner and Phillips earlier took 3-65 and 3-31 respectively after the hosts opted to bat, while Ajaz Patel claimed 2-54 for the tourists as they dominated in their bid to level the two-match series.

