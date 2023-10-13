Springboks pick Reinach and Libbok over 2019 World Cup winning duo for quarter-final

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) South Africa sprang a major surprise on Friday selecting Cobus Reinach and Manie Libbok at scrum-half and fly-half respectively with their 2019 World Cup winning duo Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard on the bench for the Rugby World Cup quarter-final with hosts France this weekend.

Pollard had been brought into the squad, after hooker Malcom Marx suffered a tournament-ending injury, due to his kicking at goal being far superior to Libbok.

Pollard, who scored 22 points in the 32-12 win over England in the 2019 final, was recovering from injury when the squad was initially picked but produced an assured performance on his return to the team in the 49-18 victory over Tonga a fortnight ago.

"Most of these players have Rugby World Cup experience and several of them were involved in the 2019 final, so they know what it takes to perform in big moments," South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber said in a statement.

"Twenty of these players were also in the matchday squad that played France in Marseille last season, which was a good dress rehearsal for what we can expect from France and their supporters," he added.

There are 11 changes from the win over Tonga but just two from the Boks' defeat to world number one side Ireland last month.

The 2019 World Cup final man of the match Duane Vermeulen starts at No. 8 in preference to Jasper Wiese.

Team (15-1)

Damian Willemse; Kurt-Lee Arendese, Jesse Kriel, Damian De Allende, Cheslin Kolbe; Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach; Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt); Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Bong Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff

Replacements: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Faf de Klerk, Handre Pollard, Willie Le Roux

Coach: Jacques Nienaber (RSA)