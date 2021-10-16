SPUNTIK TOP STORIES OF THE DAY

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON, October 16 (Sputnik) -

* UK Conservative lawmaker David Amess, 69, died on Friday after being stabbed at his constituency surgery in a church in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex, the Essex Police said.

* The United Nations is saddened by the killing of Amess, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

* US destroyer attempted to cross the Russian state border in the Sea of Japan, the Pacific Fleet's large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs prevented it, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

* The White House is not ready to comment on the incident involving a US destroyer being escorted by a Russian military ship in the Sea of Japan earlier in the day, spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

* The Russian Defense Ministry summoned US military attache in connection with an attempt by US destroyer to breach the Russian maritime border in the Sea of Japan.

* The attack on a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar was caused by four people, including three suicide attackers, a local source told Sputnik, adding that one gunman opened fire at guards near the mosque.

* The United Nations condemned the deadly terrorist attack on a Shia mosque in the Afghan city of Kandahar, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

* At least 32 people got killed and 53 others got injured during a blast at a Shia mosque in the Afghan city of Kandahar on Friday, a source in the local hospital told Sputnik.

INTERNATIONAL TALKS ON AFGHANISTAN

* The extended troika format meeting on Afghanistan that involves Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan will take place in Moscow on October 19, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Friday.

* Representatives of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) have accepted the invitation to the Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan, which the Russian capital hosts on October 20, and Russia hopes to have a frank conversation and express all of its concerns, Kabulov said.

* There are approximately 2,000 Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorists in northern Afghanistan and they aim to extend their influence on Central Asia and Russian regions, President Vladimir Putin said.

* The United States cannot confirm at the moment that its representative will be at the Extended Troika meeting on Afghanistan scheduled for October 19 in Moscow, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

* The International Space Station (ISS) lost its orientation in space while testing engines of the Soyuz MS-18 manned spacecraft, which will bring the "cinema crew" back to Earth this weekend, according to astronauts' negotiations with the flights control center, broadcast by NASA.

* The ISS restored its orientation in space on Friday with the help of engines of the Russian segment, according to astronauts' negotiations with the flights' control center, broadcast by NASA.

* The fact that the ISS temporarily lost its orientation in space on Friday did not threaten the safety of the crew or the station itself, the Russian Rocket and Space Corporation Energia, part of the Roscosmos, said.