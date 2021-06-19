Sputnik V Developer Assures That Vaccine Does Not Cause Infertility

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) The Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V does not make people infertile as it is based on adenoviruses, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, has told Sputnik.

The official noted that the vaccine's two components use adenovirus type 26 and adenovirus type 5, which have been circulating among humans for a very long time.

"Has anyone been made infertile or incapable of other reproductive processes? We have never found it in any medical reports," Gintsburg explained, while also saying that the vaccine does not have negative side effects.

Sputnik V has been approved in 67 countries since the drug's registration last August. According to the latest analysis of data on the post-vaccination infection percentage among 3.8 million vaccinated Russians, the vaccine shows 97.6% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 cases.