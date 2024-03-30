Sri Lanka 214-2 After Karunaratne, Mendis Fifties
Chittagong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis each hit a fifty to guide Sri Lanka to 214-2 by tea on the opening day of the second Test against Bangladesh on Saturday.
The duo helped the tourists build on a solid start after electing to bat first in Chittagon with a 114-run partnership for the second wicket.
Karunaratne fell for 86 shortly before tea, but Mendis continued his effort to remain unbeaten on 65 alongside former captain Angelo Mathews, one not out.
Opener Nishan Madushka was run out for 57 early in the second session for Bangladesh's first breakthrough.
Debutant pacer Hasan Mahmud sent back Karunaratne who chopped a delivery into the stumps.
Karunaratne struck eight fours and a six in his 129-ball innings, surviving a run-out scare on 18 after a mix-up with Madushka while taking a single off Mahmud.
Sri Lanka lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the opening Test by a resounding 328 runs.
Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returned for Bangladesh after a long Test absence and the hosts also handed a debut to Hasan Mahmud.
Sri Lanka brought Asitha Fernando in for injured Kasun Rajitha in their only change to the squad from the opening Test.
